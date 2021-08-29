Cancel
Chicago, IL

4 Men Wanted For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting, Robbing Woman In Chicago

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police are searching for a group of men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman Friday night in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. An adult woman was riding the CTA Pink Line at around 9:30 p.m. Friday when the four men allegedly approached her and grabbed her cell phone, WGN-TV reported, citing police. The woman, who was not named in the report, chased them on foot after they fled the train station.

