4 Men Wanted For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting, Robbing Woman In Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a group of men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman Friday night in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. An adult woman was riding the CTA Pink Line at around 9:30 p.m. Friday when the four men allegedly approached her and grabbed her cell phone, WGN-TV reported, citing police. The woman, who was not named in the report, chased them on foot after they fled the train station.