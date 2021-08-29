Final Steelers 53-man roster prediction

Between now and Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will cut their training camp roster down to 53 for the start of the season. The Steelers announced their first nine cuts on Saturday leaving the roster at 71. Out of those remaining players, here is our prediction for the 53 to make the final roster.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

This is an easy one. Roethlisberger will start his 18th season as the leader of the Steelers offense.

QB Mason Rudolph

QB Dwayne Haskins

RB Najee Harris

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

RB Benny Snell Jr.

FB Derek Watt

Keeping a true fullback means the Steelers only keep three running backs this season.

WR Chase Claypool

WR Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson is hoping to overcome the drops that plagued him last season.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster returns for perhaps one last Super Bowl run with the Steelers and Roethlisberger.

WR James Washington

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

OT Zach Banner

OT Chuks Okorafor

OT Dan Moore Jr.

The rookie has been the best offensive tackle on the team in camp and should start at right tackle if Banner isn’t ready.

OT Joe Haeg

G Kevin Dotson

Dotson survived a slow start at training camp by being the best offensive lineman on the team in preseason.

G Trai Turner

G B.J. FInney

Finney’s experience starting at both guard and center improves his value with the team.

G Rashaad Coward

If the Steelers decide to keep a fourth running back, Coward could be the guy to go.

C Kendrick Green

C J.C. Hassenauer

TE Eric Ebron

TE Pat Freiermuth

TE Zach Gentry

Gentry made strides as a receiver in the offseason but remains the team’s third-best tight end.

DT Cam Heyward

DE Stephon Tuitt

Tuitt has missed practically all of training camp and the preseason but we hope he’s ready to go at the start of the season.

NT Tyson Alualu

Alualu continues to extend his career and play well for the Steelers.

DT Chris Wormley

Wormley finally showed something in the team’s final preseason game and could be counted on for more this season.

DL Isaiah Buggs

Buggs is a quiet contributor who makes plays whenever he’s on the field.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

This spot could be Henry Mondeaux depending on how each grade out on special teams.

OLB T.J. Watt

Hopefully it won’t take T.J. Watt long to knock off the rust after his offseason long hold-in.

OLB Alex Highsmith

Highsmith has looked tremendous in the preseason and looks ready to be the next great Steelers pass rusher.

OLB Melvin Ingram

OLB Cassius Marsh

Cassius Marsh has no business making the team over Quincy Roche or Jamir Jones but we have a feeling he will.

ILB Devin Bush

Bush continues to make his way back from his torn ACL last season.

ILB Joe Schobert

Pittsburgh got a huge upgrade at inside linebacker with the trade for Joe Schobert.

ILB Robert Spillane

Spillane remains a solid run defender and should be part of the inside linebacker rotation.

ILB Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen is very hit or miss on defense but is a solid guy on special teams.

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

I’d definitely prefer to see Buddy Johnson here but we have a feeling Ulysees Gilbert will get the nod and Johnson will head to the practice squad.

CB Joe Haden

Joe Haden remains a fixture at cornerback and the team’s best coverage player.

CB Cameron Sutton

Sutton’s patience has paid off as he becomes a starter this season.

CB James Pierre

Pierre has looked very good in preseason and is going to see a heavy workload this season.

CB Justin Layne

Justin Layne continues to hang around and could be in the mix to be the dime cornerback.

CB Arthur Maulet

The Steelers hope Maulet can develop into a situational nickel defensive back.

CB Mark Gilbert

The undrafted free agent has been solid and is my sleeper pick to sneak onto the final roster.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

S Terrell Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds has looked good playing up near the line of scrimmage and we hope to see more of it.

S Tre Norwood

S Donovan Stiner

K Chris Boswell

P Pressley Harvin III

LS Christian Kuntz