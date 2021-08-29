Cancel
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

By Matt Singer
US 103.1
US 103.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The motto of the Cobra Kai dojo is “Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.” It feels like this news is very much in keeping with that slogan: Months before Cobra Kai Season 4 has even debuted, Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth season. The official Cobra Kai...

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

