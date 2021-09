This season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary which means we are going to be seeing some interesting activations and events. Over the past few months, we have been seeing various teasers for a brand new sneaker collection with Nike which mostly features the Dunk Low. For instance, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to get a Nike Dunk Low colorway modeled after their vintage jerseys. Now, the Lakers will be getting the same retro treatment except they will be given an Air Force 1 Low.