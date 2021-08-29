Cancel
Eagles News: Cowboys fans are jealous of the Gardner Minshew trade

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Nobody is saying that Minshew is a star quarterback or anything, but he certainly looks like one in a room filled with Rush, Gilbert, and DiNucci. Just two years ago many wondered if Minshew was a long-term option in Jacksonville. During that 2019 season Minshew finished with a higher passing grade from PFF than Andy Dalton who the Dallas Cowboys signed the very next offseason. Theoretically if Minshew was better (generally speaking here) than Dalton in the 2020 offseason and the Cowboys were willing to commit to the latter, why wouldn’t they commit to the former now? Especially for such a low cost?

Comments / 1

