Raman Sehgal Of ramarketing: “Genuine care”

It will keep evolving, so we need to keep experimenting. Change is the only constant — the working world is moving fast, and new technology, platforms and teams will continue forming. For that reason, remote working isn’t about creating one permanent set of rules for the whole company — every team should decide between them how they best want to work well together in a hybrid or remote environment, and be open to continual improvement, flexible solutions and new ways of doing things. This means giving people permission to experiment and try out new ways of working until they find a pattern that works for them. When new team members join or when a new project starts, they might need to change how they work again, so keep the options open for improvement.