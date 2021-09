Twitter had massive success with their limited edition NFT release. It’s no surprise that CEO Jack Dorsey seems to always be in the conversation with crypto. Now, a mobile leaker has shared that Twitter is looking to implement Bitcoin and Ethereum support in the platform’s upcoming ‘Tip Jar’ feature. Twitter first announced the Tip Jar back in May, and now the platform has been slowly starting to unroll other features as well, including ‘Super Follows‘ just this week – where users can pay a monthly fee to access bonus content from applicable Twitter accounts.