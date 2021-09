SaaS-based engagement marketing leader Banzai appoints CTO to drive growth and expansion in the events industry. Banzai, the premier SaaS-based engagement marketing company, landed a proven Chief Technology Officer with the unique skills and experiences required to steer the company’s technical innovation into the future. Simon Baumer hails from Germany, where he helped turn Verivox into one of the leading networks of consumer portals in the nation as its VP of Engineering. While at Verivox, he led a technology team of over 200 through acquisitions and integrated new technologies that enabled the company to become the national powerhouse it is today. His breadth of experience matches the technology needs of Banzai, and more importantly, the broad plans Banzai has created for the future of engagement marketing.