Cardano (ADA) Founder Responds To Criticism Over Crypto New Crypto Partnership
A new partnership between Cardano and blockchain-based firm Coinfirm has drawn criticism from its community. The Cardano-Coinfirm partnership will enable authorities to track ADA transactions on the blockchain from as far back as when it was first created. This, according to the press release, will enable the apprehension of bad actors and prevent illegal transactions from being carried out on the platform. Complying with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations within regulations.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0