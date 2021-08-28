Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cardano (ADA) Founder Responds To Criticism Over Crypto New Crypto Partnership

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

A new partnership between Cardano and blockchain-based firm Coinfirm has drawn criticism from its community. The Cardano-Coinfirm partnership will enable authorities to track ADA transactions on the blockchain from as far back as when it was first created. This, according to the press release, will enable the apprehension of bad actors and prevent illegal transactions from being carried out on the platform. Complying with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations within regulations.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Censorship#Smart Contracts#The Cardano Coinfirm#Aml#Weiss Ratings#Adausd#Cryptoslate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet, Pushing ADA to New Highs

Cardano is billed as the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy. Image: Shutterstock. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, has surged to a new record-high of $3.09 on Thursday amid a wider market comeback. The token has been rallying for the past month in...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Financial Giant SBI Aims to Launch Crypto Fund Featuring Five Digital Assets: Report

Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is reportedly launching the country’s first cryptocurrency fund. Bloomberg reports that the fund will invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and possibly other crypto assets. Tomoya Asakura, president of SBI affiliate Morningstar Japan K.K, says the fund primarily targets...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

‘No Recourse’: South African Financial Regulator Publishes Public Warning About Binance

South Africa’s financial regulator issues a warning to anyone thinking about investing with global crypto exchange Binance. Investors should be “cautious and vigilant” about dealing with the crypto exchange because the company is “not authorized to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services” in South Africa, according to a press release by the nation’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Canadian Crypto Exchanges Banned from Trading Tether

At that time, Coinberry CEO Andrei Poliakov commented:. “Canadians have been seeking a safe, trustworthy, and regulated platform to acquire crypto assets for far too long. We are finally thrilled to offer them one.”. Regulation is good for digital asset marketplaces as the additional scrutiny creates confidence for the users...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Cardano Clears Major Smart Contract Hurdle With Mainnet Upgrade Just Days Away

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the company behind Cardano (ADA), says it has successfully added smart contract capabilities to its blockchain testnet. Smart contracts are programs that execute when predetermined conditions are met. The technology hopes to remove middlemen from countless institutions. The next step is a full smart contract...
Marketsambcrypto.com

This will cause Cardano to ‘blast through’ the $3 milestone

The Ethereum killer narrative has been around for a long time. While many cryptos claimed to be a strong competition, none have succeeded in dethroning the king of altcoins. However, with Ethereum’s gas fees issue still unresolved after the London hardfork, top market players like Cardano were quick to grab the opportunity.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

How Dvision Network Will Celebrate Binance Smart Chain Year of Success

One year ago, the crypto market entered a period that saw unprecedented levels of adoption. Its source can be traced to one sector, decentralized finances. The period was called “DeFi Summer” and Ethereum was thought to be its undisputed king. The series of dApps that comprised the Binance Smart Chain...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Wants Major Dogecoin Upgrade, Says Crypto Asset Can Borrow Code From ETH

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Biggest Regret With The Project

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has opened up about a major regret of his. His project which started just five years ago has grown to be the number 2 biggest crypto in the crypto space. But when you build a $443 billion, and counting, ecosystem, one can expect there to be a few mishaps along the way. And it seems the co-founder has had his fair share of it.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Cardano joins crypto’s creative destruction loop

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Watch out, bitcoin and ether. Cryptocurrency platform Cardano had its ADA token pass the $3 mark for the first on Sept. 1, just weeks after becoming the world’s third-biggest virtual tender. While its total value at that price of $96 billion is roughly a fifth of that of Ethereum’s currency and a 10th of that of leader bitcoin, according to Coinbase, the No. 3 has doubled in a month.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Vitalik Buterin proposes greater integration of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum

If Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin gets his way, Dogecoin could be set for an overhaul that would see a major step forward in its evolution. With DOGE struggling to recapture its previous form from earlier on in the year, this proposal could go some way to reigniting interest in the controversial meme token.
New York City, NYcoingeek.com

Bitcoin Association to host BSV blockchain conference in New York

ZUG, Switzerland – September 2, 2021 – Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it will host a one-day BSV blockchain conference in New York on September 9, 2021. Hosted at the Ease...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Altcoins With the Most Lucrative Potential in 2021

In early 2021, the price for altcoins was spectacular but the bulls are not evergreen. Altcoins are accounted for more than 40% of the total cryptocurrency market, with over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and counting. The explosion of decentralized finance and smart contracts give rise to some of the altcoins’ value. The highest altcoins by market cap remain to be Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, and even Dogecoin. The total market capitalization of altcoins, excluding Bitcoin, is at a all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap.
Businessinvesting.com

Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism over Cardano’s Coinfirm partnership

Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism over Cardano’s Coinfirm partnership. The Cardano Foundation announced its partnership with the blockchain analytics provider on Tuesday, which will see Coinfirm’s analytics being utilized to ensure compliance with frameworks such as the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive and Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines. Charles Hoskinson responds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy