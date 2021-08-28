Crypto, Congress and the Commission: What’s next for the ‘Wild West’?
Recently, there's been much regulatory activity around crypto; anyone whose business deals with digital assets will need to pay attention. The entire cryptocurrency industry is waking up to a new reality. Politicians and regulators have decided to wade into the space, which had flown mainly under their radar until now. A House committee chair is launching a working group; the Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking new authorities to regulate digital assets as securities; and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill includes $28 billion in tax revenues from crypto transactions.
