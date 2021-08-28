Cancel
Price analysis 8/27: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, LUNA

 7 days ago

Bitcoin and altcoins saw a strong bounce off their respective support levels, a sign that traders are still buying on dips. Asset managers and companies currently hold over 6% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) circulating supply, according to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide. A breakdown of the data shows Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers hold about 4% of Bitcoin’s supply, public companies account for nearly 1% and private companies own roughly 0.83% of the cryptocurrency’s supply.

Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD to spike to $1.5 over the weekend?

Towards the closure of yesterday’s Ripple price analysis chart, the XRP/USD experienced downswings and upswings. Most parts of the heat map are green which is a signal of a bull market. The Bollinger bands are a narrow indication that the price is undergoing low volatility. Ripple price analysis: General price...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Dreading September? Bitcoin price hopes to break the slump trend

Despite BTC’s lackluster performance in September historically, 2021 could be an outlier to this trend if current market momentum persists. Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to break the $50,000 mark for over 10 days now. However, on Sept. 2, the premium cryptocurrency briefly surpassed the milestone, sending positive ripples across the market. Since then, the token has dropped below the mark to trade in the $49,000 range before rebounding to hit the $50,000 mark yet again on Sept. 3.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

‘Time Is Running Out’ To Load Up on These Two Altcoins, Says Top Crypto Analyst

Popular trader and analyst Credible Crypto says that it is almost time for two altcoins to surge and end their accumulation phase. The pseudonymous analyst tells his 232,800 Twitter followers that he’s looking at XRP and Hedera Hashgraph’s native asset, HBAR, as the two digital assets that appear ready to ignite their uptrends.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Altcoins Moon, Bitcoin Stays on Earth

The crypto markets roared this week. Ethereum is up 20% over the last seven days, while the likes of Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) rose even more. Solana (SOL), this year’s breakout cryptocurrency, finished the week up an eye-popping 60%. But some currencies barely budged—including Bitcoin. As many of its...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Is ‘Dragging’ Other Crypto Assets Higher, According to Chainalysis CEO – Here’s Why

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager says that fundamental changes in Ethereum are contributing to the growth of other crypto assets, particularly in one subsector. In an interview on Bloomberg Technology, the head of the blockchain data platform explains that Ethereum (ETH) has seen large price appreciation over the past few weeks largely due to protocol changes and growth in the network, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi).
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE breaches $0.29 resistance again, will it rally?

Today’s Dogecoin price analysis indicates bullish signals for the next 24-hours. DOGE is preparing to rally once again. Today’s Dogecoin price analysis indicates bullish signals for the next 24-hours as the meme coin prepares to enter the weekend. We are expecting the DOGE/USD pair to continue moving higher and test previous highs.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin May Still Surge Above $100,000 by End of 2021: Chainalysis CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Exclusive BTC, ETH, XRP, NEAR, XMR, COCOS, CHR — Technical Analysis Sept 3

Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out from a descending parallel channel. Ethereum (ETH) and XRP (XRP) are in wave five of their respective bullish impulses. Near Protocol (NEAR) has broken out from a descending resistance line. Monero (XMR) is following an ascending support line. Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is trading inside a descending...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

BTC price dips to test $48K ‘springboard’ for potential new Bitcoin bull run

A brief but timely reversal sees BTC/USD attempt to establish a firm foundation for its next stage of bullish upside. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $50,000 to retest support on Sep. 3 in a “critical” move for determining bullish continuation. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Data from Cointelegraph...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — September 3

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks, Visa and Coinbase. Bitcoin seems to have fared middling-well over the past two weeks, as it achieved $50,000 again for the first time since May but seems to have met resistance at this point since then. Trading around $45,000 on August 19, BTC then rose to $47,000 by the next day, $49,000 the day after that, finally surpassing the $50,000 mark on August 23. Having hit a target price point, BTC naturally met with selling pressure there and traded down to $48,000 by August 25, where it briefly spiked back to $50,000, before going down to $47,000. Although it has channeled between there and $49,500 since then, it is currently trading back around $50,000.
Crypto Markets Are Looking 'Frothy' Again, Says JPMorgan

The massive altcoin rally in recent weeks may have inspired many retail traders to dive back into crypto markets, but analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (CRYPTO: JPM) aren’t so sure that this momentum will sustain. What Happened: According to a report from Markets Insider, JPMorgan warned that crypto markets...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

5 Top Crypto to Buy This Week [BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, BNB] Sept. 2021 Wk 1

This article details the five top crypto to buy now and add to your portfolio. Why is that important? Because, the crypto market has been on a tear after a three-month hiatus, with the bulls seizing control of the market. Large-cap crypto, Bitcoin, has led the nascent industry into another phenomenal rally, as more investments poured into the emerging sector once more. Ready to check out the coins we picked out? Let’s jump right in.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, EOS Price Analysis: 30 August

A majority of altcoins mirrored the same price patterns as Bitcoin and Ethereum, while also recording minor losses. XRP fell by 1.3% and inched closer to the $1.06 price floor. Ethereum Classic prepared to rest on its immediate support of $58.09 and EOS traded close to its $4.84 price floor after dipping by 3.3%.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Remain Supported, SOL Flips DOGE

Bitcoin price spiked above USD 50,000 before correcting lower. Ethereum is consolidating near USD 3,800, XRP might soon test USD 1.30. SOL rallied almost 20% and flipped DOGE. Bitcoin price extended its increase above the USD 50,000 zone. However, the bulls failed to gain strength above USD 50,250 and BTC corrected lower. It is currently (05:23 UTC) consolidating gains and it might attempt a fresh break above USD 50,000.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH spikes to $3,800, ready for a reversal?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish for today. ETH/USD spike to $3,800 late yesterday. Consolidation seen below $3,800 overnight. Ethereum price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow as bulls are exhausted after a spike to the $3,800 resistance yesterday. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace and likely head back towards to previous high to retest it as support.

