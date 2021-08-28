Price analysis 8/27: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, LUNA

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks, Visa and Coinbase. Bitcoin seems to have fared middling-well over the past two weeks, as it achieved $50,000 again for the first time since May but seems to have met resistance at this point since then. Trading around $45,000 on August 19, BTC then rose to $47,000 by the next day, $49,000 the day after that, finally surpassing the $50,000 mark on August 23. Having hit a target price point, BTC naturally met with selling pressure there and traded down to $48,000 by August 25, where it briefly spiked back to $50,000, before going down to $47,000. Although it has channeled between there and $49,500 since then, it is currently trading back around $50,000.