Crypto Travel Rule Lacking Technology Solutions, Says Australian Home Affairs
The bureau will wait to develop more technology in order to ensure there are sufficient technical capabilities before implementing travel rules on cryptocurrencies. Australia’s Department of Home Affairs assistant secretary Daniel Mossop, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Australia stated on 27 August 2021, Friday that “depends on the way that is implemented, so a technological solution that takes a lot of the legwork out of that would be a game-changer.” Mossop further stated “We are not at the point where, globally, there is such a technological solution.”cryptocoingossip.com
