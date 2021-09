The cryptocurrency market is surging. Its total value has risen by over 10% in the past couple of days, from around $2.05 trillion to $2.3 trillion. Altcoins have led this jump, with the likes of ethereum (ETH) and cardano (ADA) rising by similar — or higher — percentages. We’ve therefore gone ahead and picked the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. This mainly covers coins rising right now, or likely to rise over the coming few days.