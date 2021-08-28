Brands must tokenize their loyalty and rewards programs

As many hotel and airline rewards enthusiasts know, the more you travel and the more you spend on travel, the more you can actually save on travel. This might come as a surprise to more novice trip planners or basic rewards members – and might seem too good to be true – but in reality, there are numerous ways to elevate your travel experience once you sign up for a travel rewards program. While you can earn and use points and miles when booking rooms and flights, today's travel rewards programs offer many more unique earning and redemption opportunities. Although traveling hasn't been a top priority for many people during the past year, now is a great time to research the best loyalty programs for your needs and start earning so you can accrue plenty of points and miles for your next big trip. Read on to find out all you need to know about the Best Travel Rewards Programs and see which programs are the most beneficial for everyday travelers.