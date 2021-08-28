Cancel
Brands must tokenize their loyalty and rewards programs

 7 days ago

Branded stablecoins will revolutionize reward points in the same way nonfungible tokens are revolutionizing ownership. The adoption of nonfungible tokens has served as a practical entry point for users joining the crypto economy, driven primarily by their respective fandoms and the benefit-centric nature of the tokens. For instance, if you’re a Lebron James superfan, you can understand why “The Block” from the 2016 NBA finals is valuable on NBA Top Shot without understanding the blockchain. But when it comes to brands, stablecoins are likely to become the biggest entry point.

