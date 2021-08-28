Cancel
Computer Science

Man Who Lost $800K of Bitcoin Sues Parents of Alleged Teenage Thieves

 7 days ago

A man is suing the parents of two teenagers who allegedly stole his $800,000 Bitcoin fortune. Colorado resident Andrew Schober’s stash of 16 Bitcoin was stolen from him in a 2018 malware attack, court documents allege. At the time, it was worth about $220,000 and was ​​95% of his net wealth.

Lawcryptonews.com

Man Sues Parents Of Boys Accused Of USD 780K Bitcoin Heist

A US citizen is suing the parents of two then-minors who had allegedly stolen three quarters of a million dollars worth of bitcoin (BTC) some three years ago. In 2018, US citizen Andrew Schober was robbed of BTC 16.4, with a current value of about USD 780,000. In 2021, the victim claims cooperation with investigators has allowed him to identify two UK-based men behind the crime. To retrieve his crypto, Schober is now suing them and their parents, who at the time of the theft were their legal guardians.
Computer Sciencecryptoslate.com

Malware victim robbed of 16 Bitcoin to sue parents of young hackers

In 2018, a U.S man named Andrew Schober fell foul to a malware hack, resulting in the loss of 16.4 Bitcoin, around $800,000 at today’s price. After spending $10,000 to hire forensic specialists, Schober thinks he’s tracked down the culprits. But it turns out the alleged perpetrators are thousands of miles away, in England. The real kicker is that the suspected pair were minors at the time of the crime.
