Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BIC’s Video News Show: Robinhood IPO

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at Robinhood. The company just had an IPO and experienced spectacular growth in terms of new users and revenue. They definitely made the most of the meme stock phenomenon and the hype around Dogecoin and Bitcoin. But what are they more focused on, democratizing access to the stock market and meme stocks, or crypto, where they’ll do battle with Coinbase and Binance?

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bic#Bic#Crypto#Doge#Bitcoin Robinhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Altcoins Moon, Bitcoin Stays on Earth

The crypto markets roared this week. Ethereum is up 20% over the last seven days, while the likes of Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) rose even more. Solana (SOL), this year’s breakout cryptocurrency, finished the week up an eye-popping 60%. But some currencies barely budged—including Bitcoin. As many of its...
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

Seety, Belgian Startup, Launches Bitcoin Payment For Parking Sessions

The adoption of crypto as a payment method for everyday goods and services has risen in recent months. Digital parking startup, Seety, has made it possible to pay for parking tickets with Bitcoin in some Belgian cities. According to a report by DataNews on Thursday, the Belgian startup released this crypto payment feature in Antwerp and Brussels.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Financial Giant SBI Aims to Launch Crypto Fund Featuring Five Digital Assets: Report

Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is reportedly launching the country’s first cryptocurrency fund. Bloomberg reports that the fund will invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and possibly other crypto assets. Tomoya Asakura, president of SBI affiliate Morningstar Japan K.K, says the fund primarily targets...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Is ‘Dragging’ Other Crypto Assets Higher, According to Chainalysis CEO – Here’s Why

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager says that fundamental changes in Ethereum are contributing to the growth of other crypto assets, particularly in one subsector. In an interview on Bloomberg Technology, the head of the blockchain data platform explains that Ethereum (ETH) has seen large price appreciation over the past few weeks largely due to protocol changes and growth in the network, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi).
Credits & Loansmoneycrashers.com

BitPay Mastercard Review – The Prepaid Card to Live on Bitcoin & Crypto

Advertiser Disclosure: This post includes references to offers from our partners. We receive compensation when you click on links to those products. However, the opinions expressed here are ours alone and at no time has the editorial content been provided, reviewed, or approved by any issuer. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Cardano Clears Major Smart Contract Hurdle With Mainnet Upgrade Just Days Away

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the company behind Cardano (ADA), says it has successfully added smart contract capabilities to its blockchain testnet. Smart contracts are programs that execute when predetermined conditions are met. The technology hopes to remove middlemen from countless institutions. The next step is a full smart contract...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — September 3

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks, Visa and Coinbase. Bitcoin seems to have fared middling-well over the past two weeks, as it achieved $50,000 again for the first time since May but seems to have met resistance at this point since then. Trading around $45,000 on August 19, BTC then rose to $47,000 by the next day, $49,000 the day after that, finally surpassing the $50,000 mark on August 23. Having hit a target price point, BTC naturally met with selling pressure there and traded down to $48,000 by August 25, where it briefly spiked back to $50,000, before going down to $47,000. Although it has channeled between there and $49,500 since then, it is currently trading back around $50,000.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Wants Major Dogecoin Upgrade, Says Crypto Asset Can Borrow Code From ETH

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Robinhood’s New Early Deposit Feature Will Rival PayPal’s

Having the opportunity to receive your paycheck early can be useful for various reasons, one of them being the simple fact that you get money faster. You can plan things ahead of time, especially for the weekend, instead of having to wait until it’s Thursday or Friday to receive a paycheck. With banks implementing early direct deposit features, you’ll now be able to enjoy those benefits, depending on your bank and employer.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Over $465M Bitcoin positions liquidated as BTC reclaimed $50,000

Over $465 million short Bitcoin positions have been liquidated as BTC retouched $50,000. The increase in Bitcoin follows a massive drop in all exchange balances, as analyst Will Clemente predicted. In less than 24 hours, more than $465 million worth of Bitcoin positions has been liquidated following the increase in...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Green Shoe: Robinhood Says Partial Exercise of IPO Over Allotment

(NASDAQ:HOOD), a Fintech that became a public company last month, has distributed a note indicating that underwriters have exercised a portion of the share over-allotment. The customary practice allows underwriters to purchase more shares at the IPO price. Robinhood states that our of the 5,500,000 shares of Class A common stock over allotment, 4,354,194 shares of Class A common stock were purchased at $38 a share.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Robinhood's Reliance on Crypto Markets Revealed

In this episode of Industry Focus: Financials, host Jason Moser and Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, dig into the first earnings report Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has issued as a public company. Also, we recently learned Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reversed course on a not-so-popular adjustment to its business, and Matt thinks it's a welcome change. Finally, Bill Ackman's mega-special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) has made a major strategy change, and it could be time for investors to move on.
Stocksseeitmarket.com

What’s Wrong With Robinhood’s Stock Post-IPO?

Does a good trading app necessarily become a good stock?. For many investors, the Robinhood IPO (stock ticker: HOOD) represents their first foray into an equity offering. While accessing the equity markets at a relatively low cost certainly seems to empower individual investors, it also appears to magnify behavioral biases such as overconfidence, overtrading and confirmation bias.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Why This Robinhood Analyst Says App Captures Gen Z's 'Zeitgeist'

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went public in late July, and the stock has seen much volatility since its listing. The Robinhood Analyst: Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage of Robinhood shares with a Buy rating and $68 price target. The Robinhood Takeaways: Robinhood, with 22.5 million active users and...
Marketskfgo.com

Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood’s potential to add users

(Reuters) – Wall Street analysts on Monday took a largely upbeat view on Robinhood Markets Inc in their first ratings on the stock as they bet on the online brokerage’s ability to boost its user base, days after it warned of easing retail trading frenzy. At least six brokerages that...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy