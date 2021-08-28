BIC’s Video News Show: Robinhood IPO
In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at Robinhood. The company just had an IPO and experienced spectacular growth in terms of new users and revenue. They definitely made the most of the meme stock phenomenon and the hype around Dogecoin and Bitcoin. But what are they more focused on, democratizing access to the stock market and meme stocks, or crypto, where they’ll do battle with Coinbase and Binance?cryptocoingossip.com
