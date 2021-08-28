Cancel
Crypto Adoption Marks New Milestone As This Island Nation Paves Way for Recognition of Digital Assets

 7 days ago

The government of Cuba has issued a formal statement regarding how the island nation intends to regulate cryptocurrencies. In a new document issued by Gaceta Oficial, the state-run publication says that the new resolution aims to establish rules on how the Central Bank of Cuba could regulate the use of cryptocurrencies while providing a clear definition for the term “virtual asset.”

