We are proud to announce that on August, 21st 2021, at 2:00 pm CEST, the Lisk Mainnet v2 successfully completed the migration to Lisk Mainnet v3. This comprises the biggest protocol changes on the Lisk blockchain ever, and marks the beginning of a whole new era for the Lisk network as it eliminates all weaknesses of the Lisk Mainnet v2 related to fees, consensus algorithm and accounts, and also prepares and improves the Lisk blockchain for the upcoming interoperability release in many regards.