A full node is a program that fully validates transactions and blocks. The aim is to keep data integrity untouched, while the data remains accessible to everyone. In a blockchain, users are known only by the hash of their wallet, which acts as a wallet address. Even though you can track a particular blockchain address using a block explorer, the privacy of users is kept private. The true identities hidden behind these hashes that represent them are generally anonymous. Even if a user’s identity can be tracked, their use of the blockchain can be easily easily easily tracked.