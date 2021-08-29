Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Opinion: Tucson's wage initiative creates problems, not solutions

tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. A minimum wage initiative, the “Tucson Fight For 15”, has made its way onto November’s ballot. Driving around Tucson and seeing what our community looks like, nobody can feel good about the crime we are seeing, the homelessness, the crumbling roads and the vacant buildings that were once some of our treasured businesses, forced to close by the economic fallout of the pandemic.

tucson.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Southern Arizona#The University Of Arizona#Tucsonans#Tusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy