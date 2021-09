Despite BTC’s lackluster performance in September historically, 2021 could be an outlier to this trend if current market momentum persists. Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to break the $50,000 mark for over 10 days now. However, on Sept. 2, the premium cryptocurrency briefly surpassed the milestone, sending positive ripples across the market. Since then, the token has dropped below the mark to trade in the $49,000 range before rebounding to hit the $50,000 mark yet again on Sept. 3.