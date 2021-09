A week ago, things were looking pretty positive for the Detroit Tigers coming off a three-game series sweep over the Baltimore Orioles and heading into a huge home set against the Cleveland Indians. Since then, the good guys have only won a single game in six tries, including a midweek home sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels. The recent skid was punctuated on Thursday afternoon with a huge collapse after the Tigers staked an early seven-run lead en route to a 13-10 loss.