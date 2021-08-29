Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Flat Rock Playhouse to hold fall annual plant sale later next month

By Times-News, Hendersonville, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 29—Plants will take center stage at the Flat Rock Playhouse when The Playhouse Gardeners hold their annual fall plant sale on Sept. 24 and 25. As the garden beds surrounding The Playhouse mature, gardening volunteers divide and prepare their favorite plants for sale to the public. More than 60 varieties of perennials, shrubs and trees are offered. Orders for the Allium Schubertii and other bulbs will be accepted. Also, a silent auction includes five Fairy Gardens and much more. Garden art made from recycled vinyl records and albums, special masks and homemade mango chutney are available.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flat Rock#Annual Plant#Volunteers#Art#The Playhouse Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningwrnjradio.com

Plants for Sale

I am cleaning out my garden and have one offer of plants available for sale. Package includes 20 chocolate mint plants, four catnip plants, and three milkweed plants. Plants are all perennials that like full sun to partial shade. This one package is available for $36.00 cash and must be purchased by 9/4/21.
Mackeyville, PAtherecord-online.com

Fall Plant Sale and Garden Symposium

MACKEYVILLE, PA – Master Gardeners are having a Fall Plant Sale and Garden Symposium on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Farm-City Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Join the Penn State Master Gardeners of Clinton County for their very first Fall Plant Sale! Fall is a great time for...
Madison County, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Master Gardeners promise good buys, quality at Fall Plant Sale

MADISON COUNTY – The helpful gardening adage, “Fall is for planting,” applies as Master Gardeners of North Alabama present their annual Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 25. The sale venue at Madison County Farmers Market on 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Numerous Master Gardener experts will be available throughout the day to answer questions about gardening procedures, lawn growth and soil amendments.
Birmingham, ALVillage Living

Fall Plant Sale to be held at Birmingham Botanical Garden Sept. 11

The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Gardens. The sale, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the facility’s Formal Garden and Hill Garden, according to a Friends news release.
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

ANNUAL SIDEWALK SALE

ANNUAL SIDEWALK SALE at Alfs Blacksmith Shop 411 Cedar Street, Buena Vista August 28th thru September 11th every day from 9am-4pm Follow the red arrows! Vintage and reconditioned pieces. Unusual and interesting items, anvils, blacksmith tools, machinery, kitchen knives, crystal balls, hardware, jail door/keys. More added everyday. BUY. SELL. TRADE.
Portland, MEWPFO

10th annual Pet Rock in the Park

Portland (WGME) -- Pets and their owners came together at Deering Oaks park for the 10th annual Pet Rock in the Park. Over 70 vendors, non-profits, and food trucks were on hand to raise money and awareness for animal-centric causes including the animal cancer foundation. The last event in 2019...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Rock Club joins annual garage sale and flea market Saturday

The Port Townsend Rock Club will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for a fundraiser event. Local handmade jewelry, lapidary and jewelry making tools, mineral specimens, and jewelry-ready polished cabochons are just some of the items buyers can browse. More information at porttownsendrockclub.org, or text or call 206-779-1969.
Hesston, KSNewton Kansan

Fall plant sale coming to Hesston

FloraKansas: Fall Native Plant Days will be Sept. 10 through 12, at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 West Hickory, Hesston. The sale, a fund-raiser for the arboretum, is one of two sales each year. The arboretum has published a plant list for the sale that contains a garden plan idea, a full page of "garden kits" and a six-page list of native plants that will be available at the sale.
Manistee, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Manistee Conservation District to host fall native plant sale

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its Fall Native Plant Sale. Orders will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 on the conservation district website. Plant pick-up will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 16. at the Manistee Conservation District office, located at 8840...
Kettering, OHdayton.com

Italian Fall Festa returns with food and live entertainment next month

One of the Miami Valley’s most popular food events is returning next month. The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will take place from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2625 County Line Road in Kettering. The event will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes and the Meatball Madness 5K Run.
Retailcannonbeachgazette.com

Icefire Glassworks holds annual Seconds Sale beginning Sept. 4

Icefire Glassworks will hold their annual end of summer Seconds Sale Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6. Fresh baked goods from Sea Level Bakery + Coffee and juice will be served at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 and doors will open at 9 a.m. There will be bottled water for those who arrive early.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Friends of the Library’s Fall Sale Begins Next Week

Looking for your next read and a way to support your local library? Load up on great books by shopping and supporting your library at the Charleston Friends of the Library’s (CFOL) next Branch Book Sale on James Island. The sale runs from Thursday, September 9th to Saturday, September 11th...
Orlando, FLbungalower

Annual Main Street party returns next month to Virginia Drive

Both Mills 50 District and Ivanhoe Village Main Street will team up on Saturday, September 11 from 5-9 p.m. for their annual Virginia Drive Live event. This outdoor event features vendors selling art, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, candles, plants, and more, all along Virginia Drive, which touches both of the Orlando Main Street districts.
Gamblingthevistapress.com

3rd Annual Rock & Roll Texas Hold’em Tournament

Today is the last day to get your tickets for the Rock & Roll Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament. The event is outdoors and begins at 5pm featuring live performances from our Club members and a delicious meal from Full Metal Burger. The Tournament begins at 6pm. You won’t want to miss out on our prizes this year!
Flat Rock, NChendersonville.com

Flat Rock Playhouse to Present “Two Jews, Talking” on Labor Day Weekend

Television icons Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Jamie Farr of M*A*S*H will star in the staged reading of Two Jews, Talking at Flat Rock Playhouse. Back by popular demand, Mr. Asner will take center stage on Labor Day weekend with another sidesplitting piece written by Ed. Weinberger—this time with good friend Jamie Farr adding to the hilarity! See this new work on the Rock before it has its New York City debut!
New Bern, NCWITN

10th Annual B/H/S Oktoberfest to be held in New Bern next month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will hold its 10th Annual B/H/S Oktoberfest next month. The celebration and fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 25th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center in New Bern. Tickets are available now through the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy