Flat Rock Playhouse to hold fall annual plant sale later next month

Aug. 29—Plants will take center stage at the Flat Rock Playhouse when The Playhouse Gardeners hold their annual fall plant sale on Sept. 24 and 25. As the garden beds surrounding The Playhouse mature, gardening volunteers divide and prepare their favorite plants for sale to the public. More than 60 varieties of perennials, shrubs and trees are offered. Orders for the Allium Schubertii and other bulbs will be accepted. Also, a silent auction includes five Fairy Gardens and much more. Garden art made from recycled vinyl records and albums, special masks and homemade mango chutney are available.