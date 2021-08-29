Cancel
Dodgers look to get into offensive rhythm vs. Rockies

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers finally are starting to get healthy. Now they need to find an offensive flow with the final month of the season approaching. Their next opportunity will come Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

