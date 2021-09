Blenders and food processors, on the surface, feel like the same kitchen appliance. At their cores, they each use a fast rotating blade to pulverize food. The biggest difference is just how pulverized the food gets — with a blender, you end up with something that's essentially a liquid, while a food processor chops up food to keep it mostly solid by the end. If you're not looking to buy two huge kitchen appliances that take up precious kitchen real estate, the Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System (yes, that is the official name) could be for you. Here's what you should know.