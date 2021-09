How good was BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay’s week on the Caves Valley greens?. In the 17 years that the PGA Tour has employed its ShotLink technology to monitor every shot by every player in (almost) every tournament, no Tour pro — statistically speaking — has had a more dominant putting week. Cantlay picked up a mind-bending 14.577 strokes on the greens on his competitors, which, according to stats whiz Justin Ray, topped the Strokes Gained era record previously held by Kevin Na (2019 Shriners).