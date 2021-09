Sitting down to write thank you cards after birthdays and Christmas was a regular tradition for many of us growing up. But how many of us can say the same as adults?Like so many things, it seems technology has replaced sending proper thank you cards for lots of us, with 59% of millennials admitting they only manage a thank you text – according to Moonpig who polled 1000 people aged 18-35.Most of us really enjoy receiving thank you cards though, with 55% of the survey respondents agreeing it makes them feel loved and appreciated.This feelgood factor isn’t one sided,...