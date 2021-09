For where the players were playing rather than who was playing. Reyna and Dest both seemed out of position. That's on GB. Play a lineup that plays to your players' strengths as best you can. But as for the the starting XI choices, I am going to give GB a small pass in that these trifecta of games in 6 days is unprecedented in WCQ. He has to manage minutes the best he can. It may actually be a blessing that Pulisic is still out recovering from Covid. He will hopefully be fresh and create a spark in our attack when he is available, hopefully Sunday.