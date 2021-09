Maybe one day we'll get that official The Abyss Blu-ray and 4K UHD disc? Please?. Physical media connoisseurs have long waited for that beautiful day when (now) Disney/Fox would announce that James Cameron's underwater sci-fi classic The Abyss would one day arrive on disc in a condition far better than the SD letterboxed release of so long ago. Practically every time a cult classic or another title gets announced for the format someone inevitably asks the now redundant question "When are they going to put out The Abyss and True Lies?" We're also eagerly awaiting True Lies - and no that Spanish disc sourced from an old broadcast HD master doesn't count. While we're at it let's toss on Kathryn Bigalow's Strange Days too.