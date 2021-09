We all love revenge stories and games where martial arts are used to beat the crap out of dudes. All of us. Don’t say you don’t, you liar. When Sifu was announced, I had my eyes all over it, and I’m pleased that it now has a release date that’s just six months away. Yeah, I know that’s not exactly a short enough time, but it was January and then I blinked and now it’s almost September. Six months will probably be past by the time I’m finished typing this sentence. Okay, that didn’t work. Maybe next time.