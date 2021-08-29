Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Gulf, central Bay, southern Walton, southwestern Washington and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1000 AM EDT/900 AM CDT/ At 922 AM EDT/822 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles southwest of Panama City Beach to 12 miles southwest of Tyndall Air Force Base to 9 miles west of Port St. Joe to 21 miles southwest of St George Island. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Santa Rosa Beach, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Parker, Ebro, Allanton, Dirego Park, College Station, Gulf Resort Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Cape San Blas and West Panama City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
City
Callaway, FL
City
Ebro, FL
County
Franklin County, FL
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
City
Mexico Beach, FL
City
Panama City, FL
State
Washington State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#St George#Coastal Franklin#Doppler#College Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy