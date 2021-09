In the second part of our series on burning questions facing the Dallas Stars, we discuss the new faces in the room. Dallas was among the most active teams in free agency this summer, making a splash on Day 1 that not many expected. After adding veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, general manager Jim Nill continued on to add Luke Glendening, Braden Holtby, Michael Raffl, and Jani Hakanpaa. While it is was unknown how Nill would approach the summer, he made it clear that defense was the most important hole to fill. Not only did he sign two defensemen and a goaltender but also added two forwards known for their defensive abilities. Whenever a player moves to a new team, it is always a question of how they will fit in. This will be a vital aspect that the Stars will be keeping a close eye on heading into the 2021-22 season.