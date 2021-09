Marianne Vos took the penultimate stage of the Simac Ladies Tour in a sprint between Vos, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx). The 34-year-old kept a cool head in the run in to the finish, which featured a short climb, as Niewiadoma attacked. Vos stayed on the Polish rider’s wheel and waited for the road to flatten slightly before launching her sprint with 150m to go to take the win.