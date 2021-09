Marianne Vos won the uphill sprint to take the victory at a hugely entertaining fourth stage at the Simac Ladies Tour on Saturday. Vos had been part of a three-woman breakaway, which had led for the final 35km, and outclassed her fellow escapees to put two seconds into them in the Limburg village of Sweikhuizen. After a characteristically aggressive performance, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was second, ahead of Chantal van den Broek-Blaak in third, the SDWorx rider assuming the overall lead.