Pecoraro, Guidry stay close to reel in first-place limit in Atchafalaya Basin
COTEAU HOLMES — Long runs sometimes pay off, bass tournament anglers know. So do short runs, as John Pecoraro of Youngsville and Kyle Guidry of Opelousas proved this past week in the regular-season finale of the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series. Pecoraro and Guidry didn’t run the big motor for more than a few minutes on their way to winning the 12th WN Hawg Fights BTS contest in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing.www.iberianet.com
