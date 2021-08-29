Pecoraro, Guidry stay close to reel in first-place limit in Atchafalaya Basin

HOUMA, La. - When Hurricane Ida slammed into Grand Isle as a Category 4 storm, with 150 mph winds and towering storm surge, a group of six people rode it out in a local motel. “I thought we were going to blow away,” Kelly Smith, one of the six, said of the near-death experience. “That building was shaking like I can’t even tell you. We could see debris from buildings floating everywhere. There were whole buildings floating by.”