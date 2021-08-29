Cancel
5 biggest concerns I have about Vanderbilt

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark Lea has laid out what he calls a 10-year plan to build a program that’s sustainable for years to come. And while the first-year coach has an exceedingly positive outlook, growing pains are just around the corner for a program that was winless in 2020 and absorbed several transfers.

