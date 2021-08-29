Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Movlid Khaybulaev honored to carry legacy of late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in PFL

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Movlid Khaybulaev is fighting for something bigger than athletic glory.

The unbeaten featherweight qualified to the 2021 PFL 145-pound final, defeating Brendan Loughnane in a decision in the main event of Friday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 3. Khaybulaev (18-0-1) outpointed Loughnane in a split decision, winning 30-27, 28-29 and 29-28 on the judges’ scorecards.

The 2021 PFL Playoffs 3 took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The main card aired on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+.

Watch Khaybulaev in the video above talk about his win over Loughnane, the scoring of the fight, carrying the legacy of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in PFL, and his final bout against Cris Wade on Oct. 27.

Gallery

Photos: Best of 2021 PFL Playoffs 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzZu1_0bgN5SUl00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Espn2#Gallery#Prelims#Combat#Pfl Playoffs 3#Espn2#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsdistrictchronicles.com

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, 18, in a Coma After Knockout Loss in Boxing

An 18-year-old boxer called Jeanette Zacarias Zapata is in a coma after getting knocked out and stretchered out of a ring after a recent fight in Canada. The teenager took part in the GYM Gala International Boxing event Saturday at the State IGA in Montreal, losing to Marie Pier Houle in the fourth round of a welterweight match.
TV & VideosPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul says he almost caused Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul says he almost caused UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant. Paul, who fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition match back in June, will be in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend to support his brother Jake Paul, who takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Ahead of the fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC champ, Paul went on his “Impaulsive” podcast recently and told a story about another fight that nearly broke out between two UFC stars in McGregor and Nurmagomedov. According to Paul, it was a situation where he tried to book a table for his chef Eric, who has a connection to McGregor as he was cooking for him in his camp. Apparently, Nurmagomedov was also at the same restaurant and nearly ran into McGregor.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

MMA Veteran Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world. Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful. Over the course of the next 24...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes are two of the most legendary mixed martial artists in their respective classes and during a recent press conference for Khabib’s Eagle Fight Championship upcoming event, EFC 38, Nurmagomedov was asked about the state of Women’s MMA and another top female MMA star – Valentina Shevchenko. Khabib called this top UFC star a ‘scared chicken’ in this recent video.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Max Holloway ‘Blocks’ Top UFC Star On Instagram

Max Holloway was recently seen teasing the former two-division champion of UFC Daniel Cormier on Twitter. The Hawaiian fighter did not include Cormier in his list of top five. Recently, Cormier played a fantasy draft game along with Ryan Clark in an episode of ESPN’s DC & RC YouTube show. The former champion hosts the show with Clark. Cormier revealed his list of the biggest UFC stars of all time. Ronda Rousey New Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says the Jake Paul PPV is trending huge, says ‘part two is gonna be crazier’

This past weekend, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley boxed former Disney Channel star Jake Paul in an 8-round cruiserweight fight that promised to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year. Woodley ended up losing a split decision to Paul however, a few days removed from the event, Woodley is in excellent spirits because according to “The Chosen One,” the Pay-Per-View numbers for the fight are trending through the roof.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Colby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”

Colby Covington is a character with many enemies within the sport of mixed martial arts. When someone takes a look at an interview that he does with an MMA outlet, they see a larger than life character. But in Covington’s recent interview with The Daily Wire, a conservative news website and media company, Covington was much more reserved, soft-spoken and open with his answers.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reveals The Most Skilled Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Dustin Poirier has revealed who he thinks is the most skilled fighter he’s ever shared the Octagon with. Poirier knows a thing or two about trading leather. “The Diamond” has had 35 pro MMA bouts and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. At the highest of levels, Poirier can scrap.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler dubs Justin Gaethje the UFC’s “toughest” lightweight: “Ferg is craziest…Poirier most skilled”

Michael Chandler has given a quick overview of who he believes to be amongst the elite of the elite in the lightweight division. Chandler has had a fascinating start to his UFC career dating all the way back to when he played the role of alternate for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight. Since then he’s gone on to finish Dan Hooker before almost doing the same to Charles Oliveira, only to ultimately lose via strikes early in the second round.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier just crowned himself ‘undisputed world champion’

Dustin Poirier (28-6-0-1) just laid unofficial claim to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) supremacy in the championship shadow of Charles Oliveira (31-8-0-1). Poirier is next in line to challenge the reigning 155-pound kingpin for the gold strap ... if he wants it, of course. “The Diamond” is a former UFC interim Lightweight champion and it appears he has already visualized himself as the undisputed (and uncrowned) king of the division after successfully chasing two monster Conor McGregor paydays.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje says the lightweight division became ‘the laughingstock of the UFC’ after Oliveira and Chandler fought for the belt

Justin Gaethje wasn’t a fan of the Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting for the vacant lightweight title. When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were lightweight champions, the division was never hotter as it was considered the best division in the UFC. However, when Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and vacated his belt, the promotion booked Oliveira vs. Chandler, which Gaethje thinks was a big mistake.
UFCmmanews.com

Kayla Harrison To Cris Cyborg: “You Can Ride My Coattails”

Kayla Harrison has responded to Cris Cyborg saying she can move up to lightweight. Harrison won the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship and is a heavy favorite to win the gold again this year. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is well aware of Harrison’s run. She made a Twitter post hinting at a potential showdown with Harrison.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Justin Gaethje explains why he’s had such a long layoff

Justin Gaethje is ranked no. 2 in the UFC’s lightweight division but hasn’t fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October 2020. Gaethje is scheduled to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. When he steps into the octagon that night, it will have been over a year since he last fought.
Soccermmanews.com

Kevin Lee Questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Legacy

Kevin Lee has suggested that former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t face the challenges needed to be considered an all-time great. Khabib, who is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, retired from active competition following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. The second-round triangle choke against “The Highlight” was the Dagestani’s third successful defense of his 155-pound gold.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Movlid Khaybulaev on Brendan Loughnane main event at PFL 9

Movlid Khaybulaev tests skills with Brendan Loughnane in a featherweight fight positioned as the main event for PFL 9. The latest from Professional Fighters League goes down Friday, August 27th from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The broadcast takes place on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ as the 2021 PFL Playoffs continue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy