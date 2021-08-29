Salvador Perez aims to lead Royals to sweep of Mariners

The Royals reinstated Mondesi (oblique) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against Cleveland. The Royals have yet to release their lineup for Wednesday's game, but it's expected to include Mondesi for the first time since June 20. According to Josh Klingler of 610 Sports Kansas City, manager Mike Matheny said Mondesi would be deployed as a designated hitter in his first few games back from the IL before evaluating him for a return to an everyday role in the infield. Mondesi was highly productive in the 10 games he's played this season for the Royals with four home runs, one stolen base and a .361 batting average, but given the multiple lower-body injuries he's experienced with in recent months, he could get more frequent days off and run more conservatively on the bases throughout September.