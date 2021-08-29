Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trent Dilfer releases statement after video of controversial in-game confrontation emerges with player

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrent Dilfer is best known for his time as an NFL quarterback and an ESPN analyst. Dilfer has been a high school football coach at Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy since 2019. Recently, a video of Dilfer berating one of his players on the sideline went viral. Dilfer has since released a...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 9

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipscomb Academy#Nfl Quarterback#Espn#High School Football#American Football#Espn#Mustang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Trent Dilfer Coaching High School Football Going Viral

A video of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer screaming at one of his high school football players went viral on social media this weekend. Dilfer, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, is the head coach at Lipscomb Academy, a private school in the Nashville, Tennessee area. He took over the program in 2019 and has built it into one of the best programs in the state.
NFLfootballscoop.com

Trent Dilfer has responded to his sideline outburst that went viral

Trent Dilfer spent over a decade as a quarterback in the NFL, leading the Baltimore Ravens and their dominant defense for the ages to a Super Bowl win, so he's no stranger to criticism. However, over the weekend, the second-year head coach at Lipscomb Academy reacted to a situation on...
NFLYardbarker

Trent Dilfer Shown Screaming At Phil Dawson’s Son In Outrage

How far can a high school coach go when disciplining an athlete?. That’s a question that is widely debated as coaches under constant pressure from parents to have the best interests of their kids in mind. The problem of course comes when parents and coaches have differing views on what...
NFLTMZ.com

Trent Dilfer Sorry For Shoving H.S. FB Player In Sideline Meltdown

NFL QB-turned-H.S. football coach Trent Dilfer is expressing his regret over a wild blowup on one of his players over the weekend ... saying he was flat-out wrong to shove and yell at the kid. 49-year-old Dilfer -- who won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens -- went viral...
NFLNBC Sports

Trent Dilfer coaching video sparks strong reactions, on each side

In today’s America, every incident sparks a reaction on both sides. Even when it shouldn’t. The video of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high school football coach, grabbing the son of former NFL kicker Phil Dawson and pushing the boy backward before shoving him away has prompted both criticism and support. If, as the Dilfer defenders are arguing, the moment was sparked by Beau Dawson being disrespectful to Dilfer, the reaction was proper.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Former CLE QB Trent Dilfer goes viral for yelling at Phil Dawson’s son

Trent Dilfer has gone viral in the sports world for yelling at Phil Dawson’s son. So. This is awkward. In 2005 Trent Dilfer came to Cleveland to be the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after his tenure in Seattle came to an end at the hands of Matt Hassleback. When he arrived, he and the legendary Browns that is Phil Dawson officially became teammates. Their tenure together lasted only a season before Dilfer was off to San Francisco, while Dawson would remain for quite some time after.
NFLIndependent

Ex-Super Bowl QB Trent Dilfer regrets his HS coaching moment that went viral

Although his team won 62-7, former NFL QB Trent Dilfer became livid at something one of his football players did during Lipscomb Academy's victory over Independence on Friday. Dilfer has been the head varsity coach at the Nashville, Tennessee, private school since 2019. Over the weekend, a video of Dilfer losing it on tight end Beau Dawson circulated online.
NFL987theshark.com

Former Tampa Bay Bucs QB Trent Dilfer Screams at High School Player

Say what you want about Trent Dilfer, but he is passionate about the game of football. The former starting QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl XXXV champion for the Baltimore Ravens is under fire for publicly disciplining a player on the sideline of a high school game last Friday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy