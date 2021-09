LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the country, UCHealth in Northern Colorado is partnering with Colorado State University’s renowned animal hospital to make sure anyone who needs care in a local hospital can receive it. CSU loaned their animal hospital ventilator to UCHealth to assure the hospital had the tools it needed for any potential increase in COVID cases in the immediate future. As of Saturday morning, Larimer County’s health department reported every ICU bed in the county was taken. Sheriff Justin Smith took to Facebook calling the spike in COVID-19 cases a “cause for...