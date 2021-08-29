Cancel
Texans' Christian Kirksey says Lovie Smith wants 'alpha males' at middle linebacker

By Mark Lane
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey shared with the media what defensive coordinator Lovie Smith seeks in a middle linebacker. After the Texans’ 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at NRG Stadium, Kirksey explained what the new defensive coordinator and former Chicago Bears coach from 2004-12 wants out of the “mike” linebacker.

texanswire.usatoday.com

