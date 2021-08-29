Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Paralympic gold medallist Chris Skelley says judo saved him from dark place

By Ed Elliot
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbC9o_0bgN4MPQ00

Visually-impaired judoka Chris Skelley admitted the Japanese martial art gave meaning to his life during the devastating deterioration of his eyesight as he cried tears of joy after winning gold in Tokyo.

Skelley was born with genetic condition oculartanious albinism but a decline in his vision at the age of 17 turned his world upside down.

The 28-year-old – whose former coach Jeff Brady died less than three weeks before the start of the Games after suffering from Parkinson’s disease – secured the greatest moment of his life to date on Sunday by beating Ben Goodrich in the men’s B2 -100kg final.

A self-confessed “awful crier”, he promptly burst into tears as he grabbed a Union Flag following glory at Nippon Budokan and blubbed long after edging out his American rival.

“It’s been a long road for the last 11 years – it was heartache in Rio but now it’s a different type of crying, it was a big relief,” said Skelley, who finished fifth in Brazil five years ago.

“Eleven years ago I was in the darkest part of my life because everything left me and the only thing that was left was my judo and to have that come true today, I couldn’t believe it.

“I lost my coach Jeff Brady only a few weeks ago and he was a big influence along with Ian Johns (British Judo Paralympic head coach) in my career. Everyone has just supported me over the years and believed in me. A lot of the time I’ve not believed in myself.

“Everyone laughs at me, I’m an awful crier. I cry at anything.

I'm going to go home a Paralympic champion – I think this is a dream.

Chris Skelley

“I never expected to do this as a job; it’s my hobby, I love it because I love judo. And to stand here and talk to you now as a Paralympic champion, I’m lost for words.”

Skelley, who has a passion for cars, was forced to halt a budding career as a mechanic due to his declining sight, as well as give up his love of playing rugby.

While there was no podium place in Rio, he did return from that Games with the love of his life, wheelchair tennis player Louise Hunt.

The couple will marry next year, with Skelley certain more tears will flow.

“It’s going to be even worse (at the wedding),” he said.

“I can get away with it here because obviously I’m fighting other men but I can’t get away with it there, I will be blubbing like a baby.

“I can’t wait to see Louise, I’m going to give her a massive hug. I can’t wait to see my mum, I need a big mum hug now.

“I’m just gutted they couldn’t be out here. I’m going to go home a Paralympic champion – I think this is a dream.”

Gold for Skelley followed silver in the B3 -90kg for GB teammate Elliot Stewart.

Stewart, who was defeated by Iranian Vahid Nouri, was born in 1988, the year his father Dennis won judo Olympic bronze in Seoul.

“It’s a dream come true for me and for him,” said the 33-year-old.

“He’s always wanted me to do just as well as he has, even better, so I’m sure he will be super happy. I’m going to have to give him a ring in a bit, otherwise he’s going to go mad at me.”

Father-of-three Stewart – who has daughters aged nine and 10 and a five-year-old son – noticed a deterioration in his vision in 2016 and soon had to give up his job as a schools judo coach due to the driving involved.

“I didn’t know how I was going to support my family. But then my sport came through for me and it’s done the world of good for me,” said Stewart, who was diagnosed with keratoconus, a condition that causes the cornea to bulge.

“It’s got my head in the right place, it’s got me focused on something and my teammates showed me that just because you’ve lost your vision it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world, there’s something out there.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Skelley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Paralympics#Combat#Japanese#Nippon Budokan#Blubbed Long#American#British#Christopherske2#Iranian#Elliotjudo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

MMA Veteran Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world. Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful. Over the course of the next 24...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies Of Head Injuries After Boxing Match

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, who suffered traumatic brain damage during a boxing contest held Saturday night in Montreal and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma, succumbed to her injuries five days later Thursday afternoon at Montreal Sacred Heart Hospital. She was 18. The news was first reported...
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Crosby running for Paralympic Gold

Yuba City native Kym Crosby is gearing up for her second stint at the Paralympic Games starting Tuesday in Tokyo. Crosby, a River Valley High School 2011 alumna who went on to run at California State University, Chico, where she excelled in track and field, will compete in the 100- and 400-meters in Tokyo. Nicknamed “The Flash” from her days at RV, Crosby is the reigning bronze medalist at the Rio Paralympics.
Swimming & Surfingolympics.com

Swimming Olympic gold medallist Hagino Kosuke set to retire

Olympic gold medallist Hagino Kosuke is set to retire, according to reports in his homeland Japan. Kyodo News revealed that the 27-year-old swimmer will hang up his goggles for good and is considering a new challenge in graduate school. Current 200 and 400 IM world champion, and close friend of...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

From PE Class To Paralympic Medalist, Ben Goodrich Claims Judo Silver Medal

When is a loss really a win? When the defeat comes in a gold-medal match at the Paralympic Games, of course. That’s exactly what happened for Ben Goodrich of the U.S., who took home a silver medal Sunday despite dropping the finale of the men’s 100-kilogram judo competition to Christopher Skelley of Great Britain by waza-ari in four minutes at Nippon Budokan.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Jaco Van Gass: From paratrooper to Paralympic gold for Great Britain hero

He’s now a Paralympic champion but paratrooper Jaco van Gass was nearly one of the 457.In 2009, he was hit by a rocket propelled grenade on his second tour of Afghanistan. The last rites were as good as read, he lost his left arm, and needed 11 operations to save his life.Van Gass was nearly one of the 457 British personnel who died fighting in Afghanistan.The families of those victims and those who returned home have fought silent battles as images of the Taliban sweeping into Kabul swarmed our televisions and timelines.In a new life, Van Gass poured matter...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

From Afghanistan to Paralympic gold: Jaco Van Gass’ recovery reaches new heights

Wounded war hero Jaco Van Gass insisted he had no regrets about serving in Afghanistan after overcoming life-changing injuries to become a Paralympic champion in world-record fashion.With the Taliban takeover of Kabul dominating news headlines, the South Africa-born cyclist serves as a stark reminder of the devastation years of political instability have caused in the country.Van Gass was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2009 while serving with the Parachute Regiment and lost his left arm at the elbow, as well as suffering a collapsed lung, shrapnel wounds, punctured internal organs, a broken tibia and a fractured knee, requiring 11...
CelebritiesESPN

How Paralympic gold only served to fuel Andy Lewis' fire to help others -- just don't call him superhuman

Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of suicidal ideation. Andy Lewis has a phrase tattooed on his left leg: Never Give Up. It's more than a slogan; it's a way of life for the 38-year-old. He is a father, a husband, who is also an amputee and a Paralympic champion with ADHD. He is now also a business owner who came close to taking his own life before a stranger -- who became a friend -- talked him round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy