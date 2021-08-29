Cancel
Geauga County, OH

The Great Geauga County Fair 4-H 5K and Fun Run

By Submitted
weeklyvillager.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton – On Sunday, September 5, 2021, runners will gather at The 199th Great Geauga County Fair to run in the 3rd annual Great Geauga County Fair 4-H 5K and Fun Run. Running a picturesque route through Ohio’s oldest continuous county fair and scenic Burton Village, these runners will be helping support multiple 4-H clubs in the county: Geauga Engineering And Robotics (GEAR), Geauga Prime Time, Breeders & Feeders, Plantmasters, and Geauga Caprine Kids.

weeklyvillager.com

