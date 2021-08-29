Exclusive Interview – Laurie Fortier on The Walking Dead, Hemlock Grove and more

Tai Freligh chats with Laurie Fortier about her role as Agatha in the final season of The Walking Dead…. Laurie Fortier has been working as a professional actress for over 20 years and has a wide range of expertise in both TV and film. She has acted alongside legends including Michelle Pfeiffer, James Gandolfini, James Caan, Dennis Hopper, Martin Landau, Danny Aiello and Hugh Laurie to name only a few. Most notably, Laurie played real life cop Donna Kading, opposite Josh Duhamel in the USA Network TV series, Unsolved: A True Crime Story about the murder of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. She can also be seen in popular series including The CW’s DC’s Swamp Thing, every version of CSI (CSI Vegas, CSI Miami & CSI NY), Hawaii Five-O, Castle, Rush, Stalker, and 2 seasons of the Netflix original series Hemlock Grove opposite Dougray Scott and Famke Jansen. Laurie has continued to prove her abilities to act in different genres by starring in successful Lifetime movies including Into the Arms of Danger, In Bed with a Killer, Erasing His Dark Past and My Mom’s Darkest Secrets. She was most recently cast as Agatha in the final season of The Walking Dead on AMC. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh spoke to her about the new role, her long acting career and what it’s like working through a pandemic.