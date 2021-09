Most hard disk drives last somewhere between three to five years after which you might see some of the other components failing. However, if you don’t pay attention to the upkeep of your hard disk drive, your hard disk might crash much earlier. Before we get into the various ways that can prevent your hard disk from crashing, let’s first understand what are the probable reasons that can lead to a hard drive failure. While there are many different reasons, let’s boil down to some of the most common ones –