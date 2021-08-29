Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Who are Virginia Tech's former four-star players in 2021?

By Evan G. Watkins
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Virginia Tech kicks off the 2021 football season at the end of the week, they will do so with 14 former 247Sports Composite four-star recruits on the roster. According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, which examines and ranks every FBS team - accounting for transfers, dismissals, and other early departures – based on how their players ranked in high school, Virginia Tech has the seventh highest-ranked composite score in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Florida State, NC State, and Georgia Tech.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fbs#Acc#Clemson#Nc State#Team Talent Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State. Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg...
Virginia StateAlliance Review

North Carolina at Virginia Tech odds, picks and prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies will meet Friday in the season opener at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has Blunt Message For Ohio State

Entering Thursday night’s contest against No. 4 Ohio State, Minnesota fans were just hoping the Gophers would keep the game close. Well, for much of the third quarter, the Gophers kept the game close and even had a 21-17 lead at one point. Unfortunately, the Gophers suffered a massive loss when star running back Mohamed Ibrahim left with an injury.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen’s Return to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Perhaps only surpassed by Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia’s least favorite sports figure, Dana Holgorsen may soon return to Morgantown, the very place he turned his back on in 2018, to coach the Houston Cougars. According to reports today, Houston – along with BYU, UCF and...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
Virginia StateUV Cavalier Daily

A deep dive into Virginia football’s 2021 schedule

The calendar is turning to September, students are back on Grounds and the Bodo’s line is out the door. That can only mean one thing in Charlottesville — Virginia football is back. Fans and athletes alike are ecstatic about the 2021 season, especially after a disjointed and mostly energy-free 2020. But there is a question still to be answered — which teams have the displeasure of lining up against the Cavaliers? Let’s take a closer look at Virginia football’s 2021 schedule.
College Sports247Sports

Recruiting Rewind with former four-star Bo Melton

Rutgers fifth-year wide receiver Bo Melton was once a four-star recruit and has been living up to that billing, coming off his best season yet in 2020. Melton takes a look back at recruiting and talks about what it was like coming into college with four-star status and a bevy of offers from schools all over the country.
Footballchatsports.com

Four more players released ahead of Tuesday’s 4pm roster deadline

There are no big surprises in the latest group of four players to be released by the Washington Football Team. The announcement this morning was brief:. The Washington Football Team released the following players:. CB Jordan Brown. T Rick Leonard. LB Justin Phillips. DT Justus Reed. None of the players...
Maryland State247Sports

Former Maryland OL Johnny Jordan is being challenged at Virginia Tech

When offensive lineman Johnny Jordan transferred from Maryland to Virginia Tech, he knew there would be some differences. With the Hokies returning starting center Brock Hoffman, Jordan accepted the fact he would be challenged to play multiple positions once he arrived on campus. Through a few weeks of fall camp, the 6-foot 1-inch, 303-pounder has been coached hard and challenged every step of the way.
Blacksburg, VARoanoke Times

Virginia Tech’s 2021 signees making a case for playing time this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente isn’t afraid to play a true freshman. The Hokies have started at least one true freshman from each of their last three signing classes. The 2018 class produced three players who started at least five games (Christian Darrisaw, Dax Hollifield and Tre Turner) as true freshmen.
College Sportssportswar.com

2021 Virginia Tech Football Roster

2021 Virginia Tech Football roster, including player names, positions, height/weight, class, and links to their hokiesports.com profiles. Note: Player heights, weights and numbers are updated frequently. We will attempt to keep this roster updated, but see our Notes section below for a link to the live hokiesports.com roster. #NamePos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometownHigh School.
NFLgobblercountry.com

Green Bay Packers sign former Virginia Tech WR Damon Hazelton

The Green Bay Packers signed former Virginia Tech Damon Hazelton on Friday, and he was in the lineup for their preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday. Hazelton spent three seasons in Blacksburg, played his final collegiate season at Missouri, and went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 former Heat players who would fit perfectly

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
College Sportstechlunchpail.com

Intense Battle for Virginia Tech's Second Starting Cornerback Job

Virginia Tech has lots of experience at the cornerback position entering 2021 with 5 players who have at least started one game in their Hokie careers. Jermaine Waller will certainly be Tech's top cornerback now that he's back healthy and in form after an injury-plagued 2020 with hopes that he can be one of the best in the country this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy