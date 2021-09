A Determined Hokie squad had to overcome injuries and key departures that resulted in more that the usual lineup adjustments to punch their ticket to ncaa tournament In 2020. Midfielder Daniel Pereira, the 2020 ACC Midfielder of the Year and the number one overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft departed after the end of the Fall 2020 season to enter the professional ranks. Departures at the end of the 2021 Spring season included forward Kristo Strickler, an All-ACC 2020 First Team and Second Team member in 2018 and 2019 who was a key element in Virginia Tech’s offense since joining the program as a freshman, defender Jakob Bluemler, a four-year starter at right back, and goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld who was the starter between the pipes in 2018 and 2019 and in seven contests in 2020.