Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL: Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak Claims Cam Newton Gets Distracted by Rap Music, Urges Team to Turn It Off

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5um2_0bgN1XlY00

Scott Zolak, a former quarterback and current radio analyst for the New England Patriots, believes starter Cam Newton is focusing too much on rap music.

And that’s why Newton, who took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, could be having issues with elevating the Patriots. It’s the music the Patriots blast at practices. Probably every other team in the league has similar playlists. But get this, Cam Newton dances between plays.

So now, listening to rap music is a hot topic on Patriots radio.

It all started when Zolak, who played for New England for eight years, spoke on “The Sports Hub” 98.5, in Boston. When asked about Newton, Zolak responded:

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all,” said Zolak, who played QB for the New England Patriots for eight years. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he’s dancing. He makes a throw and then [dances]. The music’s still cranking here, I know you can hear faintly in the background here.”

Mac Jones, the rookie from Alabama, also is pushing for starting time as the New England Patriots QB. Now, maybe he doesn’t dance between throws. But he knows his music.

Cam Newton, for one, likes Mac Jones, whom he described as “Cool like the other side of the pillow.” The Patriots selected him in the first round of April’s draft, using the 15th pick to grab the Crimson Tide star.

“You never really know when he’s down on himself,” Newton said of the younger quarterback. “You don’t really necessarily know when he’s up either. He’s real cool. I’m surprised of his knowing-ness of hip-hop music. You catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some Baby. But those are the kind of things you got to learn with time.”

Cam Newton Is a Player Who Enjoys It All

No doubt, Cam Newton is an eccentric person. He loves fashion, with his taste sometimes running into the avant-garde. And he loves to dance. Here’s a clip of Newton having fun on the field during minicamp from earlier this summer. Full-blown training camp started last month.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick found himself in this situation a year ago, when Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He used Newton as his starter. And the Patriots missed the playoffs as they struggled to a 7-9 season.

Cam Newton also had some off-field distractions. He sought medical treatment out of state. But because he went to the appointment, he needed to quarantine away from the Patriots for five days. He was back at practice last Thursday.

Newton could be just the placeholder for the next guy. He’s in his 11th year and his last good days as a quarterback probably are behind him. The question is how much better he might be than Jones. If there’s not much difference, Belichick likely goes with youth.

Tonight’s the last exhibition for the New England Patriots. They’ll play the New York Giants. Count on Belichick taking a long look at who is playing under center,

Comments / 3

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

193K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Carolina Panthers#Baby#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why Spending NFL Season Away From Fiancée Will Be a ‘Good Thing’

During a recent interview, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers shared why spending the NFL season away from fiancée Shailene Woodley isn’t necessarily a bad thing. While speaking with Haute Living recently, Rodgers opened up about his tumultuous offseason. Many outlets speculated about Rodgers returning to Green Bay or if he would force a trade. The possibility of retirement became a real option as well. But as the quarterback has said before, he woke up one day and decided to return for his 17th NFL season in Wisconsin.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Called Out For His Mac Jones Nickname

Weeks ago, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton came up with a nickname for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, dubbing him “Mac and Cheese”. But one analyst doesn’t seem to like Newton’s name choice. Appearing on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, NFL analyst Bart Scott admonished Newton for giving Jones a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLthecomeback.com

Bill Belichick’s comments about Cam Newton right before cutting him are going viral

Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots sent a shockwave around the NFL by cutting quarterback Cam Newton, clearing the path for Mac Jones to be the starter in Week 1. The move was cold-blooded, in keeping with the way Bill Belichick runs things at the organization. But when you see what Belichick said about Newton just 90 minutes before the Boston Globe announced the roster move, it makes the whole thing seem even more savage.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

No One Exits a Press Conference Quite Like Cam Newton

Cam Newton spoke with the press on Monday. Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston asked him if Bill Belichick told him he would be the starter in Week 1. Newton explained that he knew just as much as the press does and that there is really no reason for them to ask him that question because they already know the answer. Newton then exited stage right with a flourish.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton receives apology from former Patriots QB: 'I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak made some headlines in recent days with comments about Cam Newton and rap music. Zolak on Sunday issued an apology to Newton after comments from Thursday when he said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, “I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam,” Zolak said, per the Sporting News. “In between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy