NFL: Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak Claims Cam Newton Gets Distracted by Rap Music, Urges Team to Turn It Off

Scott Zolak, a former quarterback and current radio analyst for the New England Patriots, believes starter Cam Newton is focusing too much on rap music.

And that’s why Newton, who took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, could be having issues with elevating the Patriots. It’s the music the Patriots blast at practices. Probably every other team in the league has similar playlists. But get this, Cam Newton dances between plays.

So now, listening to rap music is a hot topic on Patriots radio.

It all started when Zolak, who played for New England for eight years, spoke on “The Sports Hub” 98.5, in Boston. When asked about Newton, Zolak responded:

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all,” said Zolak, who played QB for the New England Patriots for eight years. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he’s dancing. He makes a throw and then [dances]. The music’s still cranking here, I know you can hear faintly in the background here.”

Mac Jones, the rookie from Alabama, also is pushing for starting time as the New England Patriots QB. Now, maybe he doesn’t dance between throws. But he knows his music.

Cam Newton, for one, likes Mac Jones, whom he described as “Cool like the other side of the pillow.” The Patriots selected him in the first round of April’s draft, using the 15th pick to grab the Crimson Tide star.

“You never really know when he’s down on himself,” Newton said of the younger quarterback. “You don’t really necessarily know when he’s up either. He’s real cool. I’m surprised of his knowing-ness of hip-hop music. You catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some Baby. But those are the kind of things you got to learn with time.”

Cam Newton Is a Player Who Enjoys It All

No doubt, Cam Newton is an eccentric person. He loves fashion, with his taste sometimes running into the avant-garde. And he loves to dance. Here’s a clip of Newton having fun on the field during minicamp from earlier this summer. Full-blown training camp started last month.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick found himself in this situation a year ago, when Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He used Newton as his starter. And the Patriots missed the playoffs as they struggled to a 7-9 season.

Cam Newton also had some off-field distractions. He sought medical treatment out of state. But because he went to the appointment, he needed to quarantine away from the Patriots for five days. He was back at practice last Thursday.

Newton could be just the placeholder for the next guy. He’s in his 11th year and his last good days as a quarterback probably are behind him. The question is how much better he might be than Jones. If there’s not much difference, Belichick likely goes with youth.

Tonight’s the last exhibition for the New England Patriots. They’ll play the New York Giants. Count on Belichick taking a long look at who is playing under center,