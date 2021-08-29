CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Ida live updates: Downgraded to tropical storm, system moves farther inland

By Julia Jacobo, Emily Shapiro, Ivan Pereira, Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W1WK_0bgN0CRK00
Category 5 super typhoon from outer space view. The eye of the hurricane. Zenobillis/iStock

NEW YORK — Ida is barreling through Louisiana after making landfall in the state as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Sunday afternoon.

It was one of the strongest hurricanes on record -- by both wind speed and pressure -- to roar ashore in Louisiana.

The storm is hitting on the 16-year anniversary of Katrina, a Category 3 hurricane that ravaged the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina unleashed a series of events, taking the lives of more than 1,800 people and leaving more than $100 billion worth of damage in its wake.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern:

Aug 30, 7:33 am

Over 1.1 million customers without power in 2 states

Ida, with its blustery winds and torrential rain, has left more than 1.1 million utility customers without power in Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday morning.

More than 1 million customers were without electricity in Louisiana, mostly in the southeast part of Bayou State where Ida made landfall, according to state emergency management officials.

In Mississippi, another 105,417 homes and businesses were without electricity, state officials said.

Aug 30, 5:41 am

Ida downgraded to tropical storm

About 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana, Ida was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Monday morning.

As of 4 a.m. CT, Ida was moving north at 8 miles per hour with the eye of the storm located about 95 miles south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, and 50 miles north-northeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased near 60 miles per hour with higher gusts, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

The storm surge warning has been discontinued from Morgan City to Grand Isle, Louisiana. The hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued west of Grand Isle. The hurricane warning has been replaced with a tropical storm warning from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans. Storm surge and tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Grand Isle to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, 16 states from Mississippi to New Jersey are still on alert for flash flooding. A flash flood watch is in place from the Gulf Coast to New Jersey.

So far, the highest rainfall total was recorded in LaPlace, Louisiana, which received 15 inches. A flash flood emergency remains in effect there, according to the National Weather Service.

Ida is forecast to rapidly weaken even more over the next day or so, becoming a tropical depression by Monday evening.

The storm will move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana early Monday and into southwestern Mississippi later in the morning. Ida is then forecast to move over central and northeastern Mississippi on Monday afternoon and evening before moving across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Aug 30, 4:40 am

Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for eastern Harrison County and northwestern Jackson County, both in southern Mississippi.

As Hurricane Ida approaches the Magnolia State, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located via radar over Biloxi in Mississippi's Harrison County early Monday at 2:46 a.m. CT. The "tornadic thunderstorm" was moving north at 65 miles per hour, according to an alert from the National Weather Service, which urged people to "take cover now!"

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," the National Weather Service said. "If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

The storm could impact the Gulfport–Biloxi International Airport as well as several miles of Interstate 10 and 110 in Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado warning will remain in effect until 3:45 a.m. CT.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the National Weather Service warned. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

Aug 30, 4:16 am

New Orleans 'experiencing technical difficulties' with 911 system

The emergency communications center for New Orleans said it is "experiencing technical difficulties" with its 911 system, after the city lost power due to Hurricane Ida.

"If you find yourself in an emergency, please go to your nearest fire station or approach your nearest officer," the Orleans Parish Communication District announced via Twitter early Monday. "We will update you once this issue has been resolved."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricanes#Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Eastern#Twitter#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWHSV

Hurricane Larry brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches into the weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Larry has been out in the Atlantic for days. The center of the storm will stay east of Bermuda which is around 800 miles away from Virginia Beach. So this storm will pose absolutely no direct threat to the U.S. but it will send in rough waves, and dangerous rip currents to the beaches along the east coast. This is the current rip current threats along the East Coast.
Georgia StateNews4Jax.com

Heavy Rainfall From Mindy Spreading Inland Over Southeastern Georgia And Coastal South Carolina

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Mindy was located near latitude 30.8 North, longitude 83.0 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast tonight through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to move across southeastern Georgia this morning, and over the western Atlantic by late this morning or early this afternoon.
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Tropical Storm Mindy moving inland

The National Hurricane Center named the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico Tropical Storm Mindy at 4 PM Wednesday. It made landfall around 8:15 PM: the third tropical cyclone to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast this year. The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Mindy Wednesday afternoon. It made landfall with...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Updated forecast: Showers and storms overnight with heavy downpours

12:25 a.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch allowed to expire but downpours likely in region overnight. The severe thunderstorm watch, which was in effect until midnight, was not extended as the storms approaching the area lost some of their punch. Even so, radar shows downpours moving into the immediate area that may continue intermittently overnight and even linger into Thursday morning.
Florida Statealabamawx.com

Tropical Storm Mindy Makes Landfall at St. Vincent Island, Florida

National Weather Service Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that the center of Mindy has made landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida. The Tyndall Air Force Base tower south of Apalachicola, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 44 mph (70 km/h) and a wind gust of 55 mph (89 km/h) at an elevation of 115 ft (35 m).
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Mindy live updates: Storm downgraded to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and made quickly made landfall on the Florida Panhandle, the National Hurricane Center said. It was downgraded to a tropical depression early Thursday. Here are the latest updates:. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Mindy live updates: Storm downgraded to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and made quickly made landfall on the Florida Panhandle, the National Hurricane Center said. It was downgraded to a tropical depression early Thursday. Here are the latest updates:. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
Gulf County, FLweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Gulf This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **TROPICAL STORM MINDY FORMS IN THE NORTHEAST GULF AND WILL MAKE LANDFALL TONIGHT OVER THE FAR EASTERN PANHANDLE OR THE FLORIDA BIG BEND.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola or about 170 miles west-southwest of Keaton Beach - 29.0N 86.3W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 50 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Mindy formed this afternoon over the northeast Gulf. At 5 PM EDT, the center of Mindy was located 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph. Mindy was moving rapidly northeast at 21 mph. The center of Mindy is forecast to make landfall along the far eastern Panhandle or Big Bend coastline tonight. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect along the coast from Mexico Beach to the mouth of the Steinhatchee River. The greatest threat from Mindy will be heavy rainfall. The area of greatest concern will be over the Panhandle counties of Bay, Washington, and Calhoun, where extremely heavy rain over the last month has waterlogged soils. Any additional rain will exacerbate flooding that has already been underway today. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf will continue along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle and Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Florida Big Bend region. Potential impacts include: - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across coastal areas from Mexico Beach to the mouth of the Steinhatchee River, including Apalachicola and Saint Marks. Inland Taylor and Lafayette Counties could also experience these impacts. Potential impacts in this area include: - Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: No large-scale evacuations are in effect. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The watch will be in effect until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive on Wednesday night. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch are expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy