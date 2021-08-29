Police investigate early morning officer involved shooting in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers are investigating an alleged officer involved shooting early Sunday morning near Peachtree Street in midtown.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. when an officer was flagged down by someone who said they were injured after being hit by a man wielding a pipe behind the Taco Mac in the 900 block of Peachtree Street.

According to police, the man also damaged several cars with the pipe.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told Channel 2 Action News the arriving officer tried to use his stun gun on the man with the pipe, but it did not work.

“This man was hitting cars and actually struck another individual before the officer got involved,” Hampton said. ”The officer deployed his taser which had a negative effect. The officer transitioned to his service weapon which he discharged multiple times. The perpetrator is down at Grady in surgery.”

Channel 2 Action News reporter Christian Jennings spoke with Amarys Tueros who lives near where the incident took place. She told Jennings she was shocked to learn about what happened.

“I thought they were filming a movie scene like they had been a few weeks ago,” Tueros said. “Just to have this kind of random police activity at this morning hour when I jog in the park is a little deterring to me. I don’t feel comfortable anymore”

Hampton said the officer was not injured and there was bodycam video of the confrontation that investigators would be looking at. APD contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shortly after the shooting happened and they will conduct their own investigation into what happened.

