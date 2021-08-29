Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Police investigate early morning officer involved shooting in midtown Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u13rq_0bgN00vr00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers are investigating an alleged officer involved shooting early Sunday morning near Peachtree Street in midtown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. when an officer was flagged down by someone who said they were injured after being hit by a man wielding a pipe behind the Taco Mac in the 900 block of Peachtree Street.

According to police, the man also damaged several cars with the pipe.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told Channel 2 Action News the arriving officer tried to use his stun gun on the man with the pipe, but it did not work.

“This man was hitting cars and actually struck another individual before the officer got involved,” Hampton said. ”The officer deployed his taser which had a negative effect. The officer transitioned to his service weapon which he discharged multiple times. The perpetrator is down at Grady in surgery.”

Channel 2 Action News reporter Christian Jennings spoke with Amarys Tueros who lives near where the incident took place. She told Jennings she was shocked to learn about what happened.

“I thought they were filming a movie scene like they had been a few weeks ago,” Tueros said. “Just to have this kind of random police activity at this morning hour when I jog in the park is a little deterring to me. I don’t feel comfortable anymore”

Hampton said the officer was not injured and there was bodycam video of the confrontation that investigators would be looking at. APD contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shortly after the shooting happened and they will conduct their own investigation into what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Midtown Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#The Taco Mac#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Richland County, SCPosted by
WSB Radio

2 correctional officers injured in South Carolina prison riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two correctional officers are recovering Friday after being injured by inmates rioting at a prison in Richland County, Sheriff Leon Lott said. The incident began just after 8 a.m. at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Inmates in a pod housing about 50 people attacked a pair of guards before the guards were able to escape, the sheriff said.
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
WSB Radio

11-month-old baby dies after falling into septic tank

Alexandria, Ala. — An 11-month-old baby died Wednesday after falling into a family’s septic tank, investigators said. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the infant was playing with other children outside around 7 p.m. while the boy’s father helped a neighbor work on a car nearby, WIAT reported. The father...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
WSB Radio

4 killed in Connecticut jet crash identified

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police on Friday identified two pilots and two passengers killed one day earlier when a small jet crashed into a manufacturing company production building in Farmington. The pilots were identified as Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, and William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, while the passengers were identified...
TrafficPosted by
WSB Radio

Feds probe NY Tesla crash that killed man changing flat tire

DETROIT — (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing due to the use of partially automated driving systems. A special crash investigation team was dispatched to a July 26 crash on the Long Island...

Comments / 0

Community Policy